Operation Green Light pays tribute to McHenry County veterans

McHenry County will join local governments nationwide in showing support for U.S. veterans by shining a green light and bringing attention to the resources available to them.

Operation Green Light is being observed this week to coinciding with Veterans Day on Friday. The nationwide observance is meant to honor the service and sacrifice of men and women in the armed forces. It also symbolically sheds a light for veterans, especially those newly re-entering civilian life, on their benefits and how they can access them.

The green light will shine at the entrance to the County Administration Building, 667 Ware Road in Woodstock, where the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission is located.

Veterans, their dependents and caregivers can learn more about the Veterans Assistance Commission by going to mchenrycountyil.gov/vac, calling 815-334-4229 or emailing veterans@mchenrycountyil.gov.