McHenry County Historical Society receives grant for its museum

The McHenry County Historical Society and Museum will use a newly acquired grant to hire a collections assessor and building assessor, the organization said.

The Union-based museum was one of 56 institutions in the United States selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation program, through which it will receive a grant, according to a news release.

The program helps museums improve the care of their collections by providing support for a general conservation assessment of the museum’s collections and buildings. The museum will work with a team of preservation professionals to identify priorities and establish a blueprint for helping it prioritize its collections care efforts in the future.

“The CAP program provides the McHenry County Historical Society & Museum with the opportunity to collaborate with professional conservation consultants,” museum Exhibits Curator Kira Stell said. “We are delighted to be one of this year’s recipients and look forward to an in-depth assessment of our historical collections. This assessment will help our staff and volunteers prioritize collections care and serve as a fundraising tool for future collection projects.”

The McHenry County Historical Society will receive $3,800 to hire a collections assessor plus another $3,800 to hire a building assessor to complete a general conservation assessment.