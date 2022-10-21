McHenry Outdoor Theater to end season with ‘Casper,’ ‘Halloween Ends’

McHenry Outdoor Theater will end its 2022 season on a spooky note Oct. 28 and 29, with showings of the 1995 family-friendly hit “Casper” and the brand-new final installment of the “Halloween” franchise.

The box office will open at 5:30 p.m. both nights with “Casper” beginning at 7:30 p.m., followed by “Halloween Ends.”

On Friday, the Bridgeport Ramblers are scheduled to perform their blend of Irish folk, pub rock and vintage country before the first movie starts.

Along with free, Halloween-themed games, there will also be a $5 pumpkin-decorating area. Participants will receive a Harms Farm pumpkin to paint or decorate with stickers and other arts-and-crafts items. Bounce house entry will cost $5 for two 10-minute sessions.

Admission to the McHenry Outdoor Theater is $12 per adult and $6 for military personnel, seniors and children between the ages of three and 11 years old. Children aged three years and younger are free.

For more details, go to goldenagecinemas.com.