Harvard students to receive health care training after McHenry County College receives grant

McHenry County College was recently awarded a state job training and economic development grant, which will be used to provide opportunities for Harvard-area students to enroll in health care credential programs, the college said in a news release.

The grant will provide $375,000 to be used for training in basic nursing, electrocardiogram technician, phlebotomy technician and clinical medical assistant programs, according to the release. Completing each program leads to an industry-recognized credential.

The program’s objective is to place at least 24 people in the stackable health care career path within 24 months. These stackable credential programs allow students to follow the full progression or earn an individual credential, providing immediate entry into the local workforce, the release states.

McHenry County College and the McHenry County Workforce Network will also assist students with career planning, according to the release. A student success coach will be available to provide additional support to students entering the program.

Supportive services will include coaching, referrals, mentoring and job placement. Students will also have access to externships and internships.

For more information on the program, email careertraining@mchenry.edu or call 815-479-7879.