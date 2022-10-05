Styrofoam recycling to continue in McHenry County

After a successful call to recruit new volunteers to the cause, the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County will continue collecting polystyrene to be recycled at three county-wide locations.

Styrofoam and other polystyrene can be dropped off 24/7 at the village of Algonquin public works facility, 110 Meyer Drive in Algonquin; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Algonquin Township Road District, 3702 Route 14 in Crystal Lake; and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the city of Woodstock public works facility, 326 Washington St. in Woodstock.

The polystyrene must be clean. All colors are accepted and should be separated. Pink and blue construction foam siding is not accepted. Additionally, each site has examples of other materials that are or are not accepted.

In a recent release, the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County thanked those who volunteered, assisted in recruiting volunteers and reached out with concern and support following an announcement by the group that it may have to discontinue the polystyrene recycling program.

Founded in 1970, the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County is a resident-based organization dedicated to preserving, protecting and educating about the environment. The group provides community residents with educational programs and volunteer opportunities to assist with pollution prevention, sustainable land use and resource conservation.

For more information, go to www.mcdef.org or call 815-338-0393.