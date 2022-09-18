Environmental Defenders seeking volunteers for Styrofoam recycling

A recycling program that collects Styrofoam at sites in Woodstock, Crystal Lake and Algonquin will end after Sept. 28 without more volunteers, the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County said.

Two volunteers with the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County collect the Styrofoam from the sites once each week using a 26-foot rental truck and take it to a warehouse in West Dundee, according to a news release.

The group needs four teams of two people who can volunteer for four hours each month, the release states.

The volunteers would be responsible for picking up the rental truck, collecting 35-pound bags of Styrofoam at the three sites, loading the bags into the truck, unloading them in West Dundee and returning the rental truck.

Environmental Defenders of McHenry County has insurance that covers damage to the truck and other property while the volunteer is operating the truck. The volunteers are reimbursed for the cost of the rental and fuel.

To volunteer, contact Larry Blum at 312-914-7016.