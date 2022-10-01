Northwestern Medicine hospitals improve rankings, celebrate with corn

Northwestern Medicine hospitals in McHenry and Woodstock celebrated a boost in hospital rankings published by the U.S. News and World Report with a corn roast for staff.

Fresh corn was brought in from Von Bergen’s Country Market in Hebron and then grilled outside in the hospital courtyards.

“The hardworking staff at our local hospitals are second to none, and we wanted to take a moment to show our deepest appreciation for the tremendous work they do each day for our patients,” Nick Rave, president of Northwestern Medicine McHenry and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospitals, said in a statement. “We partnered with a local farm to provide the staff a fall treat to enjoy and to offer them a moment to step out of their usual routines, get some fresh air and socialize with their colleagues.”

Northwestern Medicine’s McHenry, Huntley and Woodstock hospitals saw their rankings improve from 14th in the Chicago metropolitan area in 2021 to ninth in 2022. They also rose from 15th in Illinois in 2021 to ninth for 2022.