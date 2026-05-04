Ladd library to host ‘Paws to Read with Hobo’ program June 6

The Ladd Public Library will host a free “Paws to Read with Hobo” program for children from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6.

Attendees can bring a book or select a library book to read for 10 minutes to Hobo, a certified therapy dog. Participants will also be able to practice reading skills and build confidence.

The program features six time slots at 10 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 10:40 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. Registration is required. To register, call 815-894-3254 or visit the library, 125 N. Main St., Ladd.