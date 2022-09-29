Low-cost rabies vaccine clinics open to McHenry County pets

The McHenry County Department of Health Animal Control will host rabies vaccination clinics for cats and dogs this October.

Appointments are available from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, for dogs only and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, for cats only, both at McHenry County Animal Control, 100 N. Virginia St. in Crystal Lake.

This low-cost, drive-thru service is only available to McHenry County residents, and an appointment must be made in advance, according to a news release. Registration is open now and can be made by calling 815-459-6222.

The cost is $15 for a one-year vaccine and $30 for three years. Registration fees are additional and vary depending on factors such as whether a pet is spayed or neutered. Payment will be accepted via cash only.

Registration is required by law in McHenry County and tags must be purchased for all pets at the time of vaccination. Registration tag pricing is available at https://bit.ly/MCDHpetregistration.

All dogs must be leashed, and all cats must be in a carrier. Do not bring animals that are in heat. Information about bite history or dogs that are easily stressed will be requested when making an appointment. Owners are responsible for putting a muzzle on any dog that needs one prior to their appointment.

For more information on rabies, registration fees, and adoptions, go to https://bit.ly/MCDHAnimalControl.