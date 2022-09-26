McHenry County Business Champion finalists include Mercyhealth, MCC

From 30 nominations, the McHenry County Economic Development Corporation has selected 17 finalists for its Business Champion award, which recognizes outstanding businesses in McHenry County that have positively affected the economy of McHenry County.

The finalists include:

Among companies with 24 or fewer employees, Vo-Tech Inc. of Crystal Lake, Alpha Swiss Corporation of Crystal Lake, Glashaus Inc. of Crystal Lake and McHenry Heating & Air of McHenry;

Among those with 25 to 100 employees, Alliance Contractors Inc. of Woodstock, Dordan Manufacturing Company Inc. of Woodstock, Duraflex of Cary, National Gift Card of Crystal Lake and Plum Grove Inc. of Cary;

Among those with 100 to 299 employees, General Kinematics of Crystal Lake, Durex of Cary, Superior Felt & Filtration LLC of McHenry and Technipaq of Crystal Lake; and

Among those with more than 300 employees: Mercyhealth of Rockford, Werner/Knaack LLC of Crystal Lake, Kelco Guardian of Woodstock, and McHenry County College of Crystal Lake.

The 2022 Business Champion Award presentations will be a highlight of the McHenry County Economic Development Corporation annual dinner, which will take place Nov. 1 at the Holiday Inn in Crystal Lake.

Last year’s winners were Enviro Sip Straw of Woodstock, MAC Automation of Woodstock, Jessup Manufacturing of McHenry and Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital of McHenry.

For more information on registering for the dinner and awards presentation, go to mchenrycountyedc.com or call 815-893-0895.