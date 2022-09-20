Island Lake to host Oktoberfest, Dachshund Derby this week

Twenty dachshunds will race during the inaugural Dachshund Derby this Saturday in Island Lake.

The event is part of the village’s Oktoberfest, which is in its third year and runs Friday and Saturday.

Oktoberfest begins at 5 p.m. Friday at Water Tower Park, 429 W. State Road, and will feature German music, food, beer, contests and music from Phenix from 7 to 11 p.m. The festival will resume at 5 p.m. Saturday with music from the Frankie K and Co. Quartet, and the Dachshund Derby will begin at 7 p.m.

Proceeds from the festival will go toward the support of village events.

For information, go to villageofislandlake.com or call 847-416-7879.