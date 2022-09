American Community Bank & Trust hired banking industry veteran Jane F. Shifrin as its vice president of commercial lending, the Woodstock-based bank said in a news release.

She joins the bank with a 25-year career in the Chicago market, during which she “built strong connections” throughout the Chicago region, helped businesses meet their financial and investment goals and provided customized guidance at critical times, according to the release.