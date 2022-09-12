Environmental Defenders to hold 2022 Big Fall Book Sale in Crystal Lake

The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County will hold its annual Big Fall Book Sale from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8 at the Algonquin Township Road District Building B garage, 3702 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

A members-only preview sale – which features thousands of like-new books available for purchase – will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23. Non-members who would like to participate in the pre-sale will be able to join onsite for $20 for a year’s membership and gain access to the pre-sale.

The sale for the public runs noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 8. The sale is open every day but Sunday during that time period.

A bag sale will be held the last few days of the event.