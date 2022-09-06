Pet adoption event set for Saturday in Lake in the Hills’ Bark Park

A pet adoption event featuring multiple shelters and story times for families will come to Lake in the Hills’ Bark Park this Saturday.

Other participating organizations include Bark of an Angel Dog Rescue, Heartland Animal Shelter, Animal House Huntley and One Tail at a Time. Each organization will have its own adoption guidelines.

The Almost Home: A Pet Adoption Event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bark Park, 9027 Haligus Road in Lake in the Hills.

As part of the event, the Algonquin Area Public Library will host “Read to a Therapy Dog” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by Dr. Jennifer Hart of Heartland Animal Hospital with a special story time at 1:30 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring a donation of pet food, blankets or pet toys, if able. The first 25 families to commit to adopting a pet will receive a custom-made keychain and goodie bag.

For more information, contact Algonquin Area Public Library at 847-458-6060.