Free senior health fair in Carpentersville to offer flu shots, health screenings

A free Senior Health Fair Wednesday in Carpentersville will offer flu shots and health screenings and host a variety of local vendors who will be on hand to discuss programs and services that benefit seniors.

The event, hosted by state Sens. Dan McConchie, R-Hawthorn Woods, and Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the East Dundee Township Park District, 665 Barrington Ave. in Carpentersville.

Participants include Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Algonquin Area Public Library, Amedisys Home Health, Associates in Behavioral Healthcare, Citizens Utility Board, ComEd, Comfort Keepers, Dundee Township Park District Senior Center, the DuPage and Kane County Senior Council, Encompass Health, Encore Memory Care, Greater Family Health, Honor Flight, Humana Market Point, Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Illinois Department of Aging’s Office of State Long-Term Care Ombudsman, Illinois Treasurer, Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, Illinois Comptroller’s Office, Illinois Secretary of State’s Office, Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, village of Lake in the Hills, Oasis Senior Advisors, PACE, Paxxon Healthcare Services, Prairie State Legal Services, Senior Services Associates, the Pointe at Eastgate, United Insurance Services, Walgreens, Roadmap to Health and Arden Rose.

Masks will be available, but are not required. Hand sanitizer also will be available.

For information, email Hannah at hseaver@sgop.ilga.gov.