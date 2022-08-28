Friends of McHenry County College Foundation elects new officers

The Friends of McHenry County College Foundation recently added four new directors to its board.

They include Erin Boerman, a human resources manager for Snap-on; Richard Payson, a retired director of finance at Con-Agra Foods; Christopher Schmidt, the senior director of marketing for Stryker Medical; and Laurie Retzlaff, a retired vice president of human resources for the State Bank Group, according to a news release.

The foundation also elected new officers for the 2022-23 school year.

Steve Rankins, a senior vice president at Fifth Third Bank, will serve as board president with John Schuette of Schuette Food Consulting as vice president, Ann Shirk of the Foglia Family Foundation as secretary and Gob Getty, the chief financial officer of American Community Bank and Trust, as treasurer.

Each board member is elected for a three-year term and can serve an additional three-year term after that. After two consecutive terms, board members are asked to leave the board for one year. They can then return to the board for another two consecutive terms.

Also at its June 8 board meeting, the foundation thanked outgoing directors Bobbi Baehne and Mike Klingenberg, who served on the board for six years and made significant contributions to the growth and development of the foundation during their tenures, according to the release.