Artists can now submit entries for Land Conservancy of McHenry County’s annual art show, fundraiser

Local artists are invited to submit works inspired by the local landscape for the Land Conservancy of McHenry County’s 14th annual Art of the Land art show and fundraiser.

The event takes place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at the Starline Factory in Harvard.

Art of the Land has raised almost $200,000 since 2009 to support the Land Conservancy’s work in McHenry County, which keeps 30% of the proceeds from art sold.

Accepted media include original artwork, painting, drawing and other hanging art, photography, limited edition prints, ceramics, glass, sculptural pieces, basketry, fiber, paper metal and wood. Work will be judged on how well it reflects and is inspired by “the local landscape and all that it provides.”

The award for Best of Show is $250, while second and third place receive $100 each.

There is a jury fee of $25 to submit up to five pieces of work. Entries will be selected from images sent to the Land Conservancy and all entries must be for sale at the show.

The deadline to submit work to Art of the Land is Oct. 9. Entries timestamped after this date will not be accepted.

For more information, go to artoftheland.org.