McHenry County wins award for fiscal 2022 budget reporting

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada bestowed its Distinguished Budget Presentation Award upon McHenry County for its current fiscal 2022 budget.

The award recognizes that McHenry County satisfied guidelines in presenting its annual budget to policymakers and the public. This is the eighth time that McHenry County has won the award.

The GFOA is a nonprofit organization that provides best practices, resources and research for more than 21,000 members and the communities they serve.