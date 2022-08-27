August 27, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
McHenry County Local News

CASA of McHenry County to receive additional state dollars, seeks volunteers

By Shaw Local News Network
The blue pinwheels and signs along Route 31 in Crystal Lake are part of CASA of McHenry County’s efforts to raise awareness this month, National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Blue pinwheels are used nationally to represent abused children.

The blue pinwheels and signs along Route 31 in Crystal Lake were part of CASA of McHenry County’s efforts to raise awareness in April 2022 for National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Blue pinwheels are used nationally to represent abused children. (Provided by CASA of McHenry County)

With a new state law requiring judges to appoint a court-appointed special advocate to every court case involving a child who has been abused or neglected, CASA of McHenry County’s caseload significantly increased.

So far, the change means the local group is serving on an additional 40 cases so far this year over the 209 served last year, according to a news release.

While the law change did not come with new funding, the state-level affiliate, Illinois CASA, successfully lobbied for more funding to meet the increased demand on local CASA offices, according to the release.

The state subsequently almost doubled the funding to Illinois CASA, which was passed on to local CASA programs. The funds are allocated to local programs based on the number of children served, and CASA of McHenry County will be receiving an additional $58,000.

To meet its growing needs, CASA of McHenry County is looking for volunteers.

It offers monthly information sessions to educate the community and potential volunteers about the role. All sessions are listed at casamchenrycounty.org, along with dates for upcoming training sessions. The next information session is at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 via Zoom.