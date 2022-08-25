Crash on Route 176 in Prairie Grove sends two to hospital

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries following a crash Wednesday afternoon in Prairie Grove that caused traffic to back up along Route 176 in both directions, officials said.

The Nunda Fire Protection District was called a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of Route 176 and Valley View Road in Prairie Grove, spokesman Alex Vucha said via email.

The crash, involving a small convertible sedan and Volkswagen minivan, sent one person from each vehicle to the hospital, Vucha said.

The driver of the sedan was taken with moderate non-life-threatening injuries to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington. One of the three people in the minivan was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with minor injuries.

As a result of the crash, traffic was backed up in both directions of Route 176, with the roadway being opened in all directions at 5:30 p.m., Vucha said.

The Prairie Grove Police Department is investigating the crash, Vucha said. The Cary Fire Protection District sent an ambulance to the scene since more than one person was injured.