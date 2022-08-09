Gordon Flesch Company acquires Stan’s LPS Midwest of Woodstock

Gordon Flesch Company, an office technology solutions provider out of Madison, Wisconsin, has agreed to acquire Stan’s LPS Midwest of Woodstock a family-owned provider of business technology services in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Stan’s was founded in 1960 by Stanley Steadman and continues to be led by his sons, Mark and Tony. Stan’s focus on regional service has led to an excellent reputation of providing customers with the best products and service, according to a news release.

“Stan’s is known for their honesty, respect and care they give their customers,” GFC President Patrick Flesch said in the release. “This acquisition will not only expand our geographical footprint in Illinois and Wisconsin but aligns perfectly with our company’s values. We are excited to welcome Stan’s into the GFC family.”

In addition to sharing a similar corporate culture and history, GFC and Stan’s represent some of the same manufacturers which will help facilitate a seamless integration. The merged company will be known as the Gordon Flesch Company and will serve business customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio and South Dakota.