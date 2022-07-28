3-year-old Genoa child dies days after being hit by golf cart in Marengo

Marengo — A 3-year-old child from Genoa died after he was hit by a golf cart at an RV resort in Marengo over the weekend, officials said.

Jackson M. Evans of Genoa, was hit by a golf cart Saturday morning at Lehman’s Lakeside RV Resort in unincorporated Marengo and suffered a head injury. He died Monday night, but a cause of death has not yet been determined, Cook County Medical Examiner spokeswoman Brittany Hill said. An autopsy has been performed.

The golf cart was being driven by somebody under the age of 18, along with three passengers who were also under 18, according to a release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor, and those riding the golf cart were not injured.

After being hit, the child was transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin before being flown to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, the release states.

The case remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and Patrol Division.

The sheriff’s office did not respond to questions about potential charges being filed.