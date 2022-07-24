Child run over by golf cart in Marengo sustains life-threatening injuries

A child in Marengo sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a golf cart at an RV resort Saturday morning, officials said.

The Marengo Fire and Rescue District was dispatched to Lehman’s Lakeside RV Resort a little before 10 a.m. Saturday to respond to a child who had suffered a “serious” head injury after being run over by a golf cart, spokesperson Alex Vucha said Saturday.

The child was transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Vucha said. A helicopter was originally requested, but the request was declined due to bad weather.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, Vucha said. As of Saturday evening, the district had no update on the child.