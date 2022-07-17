McHenry County, Environmental Defenders to host landscaping talk, tour

Successfully establishing and managing natural landscaping will be the topic of this month’s Talk and Tour event held by the McHenry County Department of Planning and Development and the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Ted Spella Park in Algonquin.

Natural landscaping, such as the use of native vegetation and other forms of “green infrastructure” can help manage storm water and reduce flooding. It also brings the added benefits of providing natural habitat and helping recharge the aquifers on which McHenry County relies for its water supply.

The event is free and open to the public, but is limited to 30 people. Registration is available here. For more information, email McHenry County Water Resources Specialist Scott Kuykendall at shkuykendall@mchenrycountyil.gov.