Port Barrington looks to fill vacancy on Village Board

Port Barrington is looking to fill a vacancy on its Village Board after one of its board members resigned earlier this year.

Trustee Kevin Fecske resigned from the board in March due to new employment and has subsequently moved out of the village, officials said.

To fill the gap, the village is accepting applications until July 6, according to the village’s website. Currently, two people have expressed interest.

Whoever replaces Fecske will serve out the remainder of his term. His spot is up for reelection in 2023, meaning a one-year commitment will be required, according to the posting.

The Port Barrington Village Board meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays each month.