Harvard man killed in wrong-way crash Thursday

A 25-year-old Harvard man was driving in the wrong lane on Route 173 when he was killed Thursday night in a crash east of Harvard, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders were called at 10:02 p.m. to the 19400 block of Route 173, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation indicates the 2009 Honda Civic sedan driven by the man was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Route 130 west of Altenburg Road when it collided at “a high rate of speed” with an eastbound 2005 Nissan Frontier pickup truck with a single occupant, according to the release.

The pickup truck’s driver suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. The Harvard Fire Department took him to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford.

Route 173 between Altenburg and Harvard Hills roads was closed for about seven hours following the crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Harvard Police Department, Harvard Fire Department and Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District responded to the crash.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.