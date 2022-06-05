Raue Center’s next resident artist to be Bourbon Country

Bourbon Country was selected as the Raue Center for the Arts’ second-ever resident artist and will kick off the theater’s second annual outdoor summer series.

Bourbon Country was chosen through a competitive review of more than 20 artists or groups, the Raue Center’s CEO and artistic director, Richard Kuranda, said in a news release.

The group specializes in country music hits from the past and present, touting influences from Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks to the Carpenters and James Taylor.

“Bourbon Country’s roots are deep in McHenry County, and to be able to partner with the top creative, diversified, artistic outlet in our county is a wonderful opportunity,” founding member Randy Leggee said in a statement.

The band will kick off the Arts on the Green series with a performance at 7 p.m. July 9 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave. in Crystal Lake. As part of its yearlong residency, the group will perform four unique concerts.

“Our artists in residence find that it’s a wonderful chance to dedicate time and space to create and experiment with new work or collaborate with new artists and build a unique bond with the audience,” Kuranda said in a statement. “They support cultural and artistic exchange, nurture experimentation and new ideas, and support research and the development of new work.”