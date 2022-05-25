Sexually transmitted infections up in McHenry County, health department says

The McHenry County Department of Health has seen an increase in case rates of sexually transmitted infections, it said in a news release encouraging people who are sexually active to get tested.

From 2013 to 2021, the total number of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis cases in McHenry County have increased by 10%, 250% and 500%, respectively, the health department reported.

The best way to prevent infection is by using condoms, limiting the number of sexual partners, mutual monogamy, vaccination and getting tested for sexually transmitted infections, or STIs, McHenry County Department of Health said in a news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has screening recommendations and considerations available on its website.

The McHenry County Department of Health offers testing for chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C via urine and blood specimens.

Fees for testing vary. Cash, credit or debit cars and Medicaid are accepted. Sliding-scale fees are available for self-pay with proof of income.

Testing at MCDH’s Crystal Lake clinic, 100 N. Virginia St., is available from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Monday. Testing at the Woodstock clinic, 220 N. Seminary Ave., Annex A, is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday.

To schedule an appointment, learn more about required documentation or ask other general questions, call 815-334-4500. Walk-ins are accepted, but limited.