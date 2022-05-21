Environmental Defenders to hold ‘Use it Again’ garage sale this June

The Environmental Defenders of McHenry County’s “Use it Again” garage sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 2 to June 4 at the Algonquin Township Road District Building B garage, 3702 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

Volunteers will accept donations for the garage sale from 2 to 5 p.m. May 29 and again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 30 through June 1.

Gently used household items and tools are requested, according to a news release. All items must be clean and in working order with all their parts. If it needs a cord to run, the cord and any rechargeable battery packs should be included.

Items that have sold well in the past include basic tools, toys in working order, tableware, serving pieces, household items and garden tools, according to the release.

Clothing, stuffed animals, kitchen appliances that are not thoroughly clean, nonworking small appliances, large appliances, TVs, computers and computer monitors will not be accepted.

The nonprofits asks donors to be thoughtful when choosing items for donation because if it does not sell, volunteers may be forced to take it home with them for future disposal.

For information, visit mcdef.org or call 815-338-0393.