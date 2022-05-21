Cookout for a Cause set for June at Fel-Pro RRR Conservation Area

The National Alliance on Mental Illness McHenry County will hold its Cookout for a Cause this June with food, an auction, a scavenger hunt, music and door prizes.

The free event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. June 12 at the Fel-Pro RRR Conservation Area in Cary.

In addition to the food from Taylor Street Pizza Algonquin and other activities, this year’s Vision of Hope recipients, Gary Kirchoff and Gina McGuire, will be honored at the event.

Kirchoff is a 25-year resident of Crystal Lake with 45 years of experience in the cutting tools industry. He became involved with NAMI in 2011, when his family needed support, and then became a volunteer himself.

McGuire came to NAMI McHenry in 2016 looking for support. After two years of weekly attending, she felt the calling to get certified as a family support facilitator.

Space at the event is limited, so registration is required at www.namimch.org.