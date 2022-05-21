Algonquin, Fox River Grove residents picked for Girl Scouts leadership roles

Dana Crosby of Algonquin was among five people elected to a Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois board last month.

The election occurred at the group’s annual meeting April 30 at Northern Illinois University’s Barsema Alumni Visitors Center in DeKalb.

With a quorum of more than 100 members, the organization elected Scott F. McCleary of Aurora to its volunteer board of directors with a term expiring in 2024, according to a news release. Also elected to the board of directors-at-large with terms expiring in 2025 were Crosby, Ramona Burns of Elgin, Theresa Christian of Lake Zurich, Sandra Gonzalez Adamski of Bartlett and Jessica Hirsch of Lake Zurich.

Associate directors on the board of directors represent the voice of Girl Scouts on the board and can give input to policies and other matters of governance, according to the release. Two Girl Scout members were appointed associate directors with terms expiring in 2023 – Kaitlin Liu of Sugar Grove and Nadia Shaabin of South Barrington.

Committee Chair Michael Campbell of Fox River Grove was elected to the Board of Development Committee with a term expiring in 2024.

Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois serves 16 counties, including McHenry County.