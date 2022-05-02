WXMR 94.3 Marengo Community Radio holds fundraiser raffle

WXMR 94.3 Marengo Community Radio is holding a “Reach for the Stars” raffle to raise money for new equipment.

Much of Marengo Community Radio’s studio and remote equipment is wearing out or broken and needs to be replaced in order for the station to continue bringing live broadcasts from its 100% volunteer staff, according to a news release.

The fundraiser raffle will offer 10 cash prizes, ranging from $100 to $1,000. Tickets are $10 each and 1,300 tickets will be sold.

The drawing will take place on May 15. All credit and debit cards are accepted.

WXMR 94.3 Marengo Community Radio is a nonprofit educational radio station.