McHenry’s Jessup Manufacturing competes again in Top 16 Coolest Products in Illinois

McHenry-based Jessup Manufacturing Company is on the bracket for the Makers Madness Top 16 Coolest Thing Made in Illinois again this year.

The product highlighted this year is TexWalk Print Media, which is printable, slip-resistant and can be used for indoor floors and walls and short-term outdoor use.

Last year, the company’s grip tape was a finalist in a contest, reaching the top eight among an original field of 311 nominees, eventually losing out in the bracket-styling voting contest to custom tooling by Decatur’s Deco Manufacturing Co.

The competition is designed to celebrate manufacturers across Illinois. More than 400 unique products from every corner of the state were nominated for the 2022 title. Over the course of two weeks of voting, the field was narrowed to 16.

Voting for this round will end 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Voters can cast one vote per day in each of the eight head-to-head matchups between individual products at www.makersmadnessil.com.