Construction project on Randall Road to be finalized June 2021

Electricians on Friday installed permanent traffic signal poles and signal heads throughout the 2018 Randall Road construction project.

The signal poles will be fully installed by mid-June and activated shortly after, McHenry County Division of Transportation Construction Manager Jeremy Stull said. Most of the poles are up now but wiring and other ancillary items are being completed.

The temporary signals will be deactivated as soon as the new signals are activated and the equipment will be removed soon after, he said.

“There is still northbound pavement to be placed, curb and gutter on that section, sidewalk and paths, side street improvements, medians to be installed, and final landscape items. Many other miscellaneous items, but these are the major ones,” Stull said.

The $45.8 million construction project, according to the project website, includes:

Randall Road widened to provide three lanes in each direction with up to four between Bunker Hill and Huntington drives through Polaris Drive and Acorn Lane with left-turn lanes and separate right turn lanes provided at all intersections with traffic signals;

Cross streets at intersections with traffic signals widened as well to allow vehicles to enter Randall Road more efficiently;

Algonquin Road at Randall Road expanded to three left-turn lanes, two through lanes and right turn lanes on both legs of the intersection;

A pedestrian underpass constructed just between Harnish Drive and Bunker Hill and Huntington drives with a path to link the existing paths in the area as well as the new path along Randall Road;

A 8-foot-wide multi-use path built along the east side of Randall Road and the south side of Algonquin Road, along with 5-foot-wide sidewalk along the west side of Randall Road and the north side of Algonquin Road; and

New traffic signal at Commercial Drive and at the Randall and Stonegate Road intersection.

Construction is expected to be finalized in June.