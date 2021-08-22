McHenry County Board to consider pay increase for themselves

Flags attempt to fly on a relatively still day at the McHenry County Administrative Building on Monday, July 26, 2021 in Woodstock. (Shaw Local News Network/Matthew Apgar)

As county administrators begin working on the fiscal 2021-2022 budget, McHenry County Board members have been asked to evaluate how much the county spends on their salaries and benefits, including a possible salary increase.

The County Board is asked consider how much they get paid every 10 years to go along with the redrawing of County Board districts following the census. This year’s budget for board member salaries and benefits comes with an extra twist, however. Beginning with the November 2022 election, the board will be reduced from 24 members to 18 members, which the board approved in September 2018.

County Board members currently receive a salary of $21,000 each year, along with additional benefits should they choose to take them. One of the key debates is how much board members should be paid for their work and how losing six board members will impact the overall expense.

The board last set their salary in December 2012 and Deputy County Administrator Scott Hartman said the $21,000 salary is worth about $2,000 less now because of inflation.

“You can look at it two ways: the equivalent value of $21,000 then would be approximately $23,000 now, or $21,000 then only buys you $19,000 now,” he told board members last week.

Some board members said the salary should be kept the same to save the county money. Others said it is worth considering a salary increase because the reduction of the number of board members allows for them to increase their salary without increasing costs.

“We haven’t had a raise for sometime, but we’re moving to fewer county board members,” said Paula Yensen, D-Lake in the Hills. “What are the committees going to be like and what is that work load going to be? And since there’s going to be fewer people on the County Board, to me, hypothetically, that means more work for many of us based on the committee assignments.”

Several members were concerned about what kind of message it would send to taxpayers if they voted to increase their own salaries.

“It probably would be a message to our constituents if we keep our salaries flat that we taking into consideration their personal experiences and possibly where they are with their employment situations,” said Pamela Althoff, R-McHenry.

Raising the annual salary for board members to $23,000 would keep their current salaries in line with inflation, Hartman said. However, they have more room to work with if the goal is to keep spending flat.

The board currently spends $504,000 on salaries alone for 24 board members. If spending on salaries is kept flat at $21,000 for each member annually, reducing the board’s size to 18 members would save the county $126,000 annually on salary expenses. However, 18 board members could be paid up to $28,000 annually to keep spending on salaries flat at $504,000.

“McHenry County has some of the highest taxes in the entire country,” said Tanya Jindrich, D-Crystal Lake. “We’re tasked several times with lowering our taxes, not increasing or keeping them the same, or when we have an opportunity with less board members, somehow benefit ourselves.”

McHenry County Board members currently make about half as much as Lake County Board members. Lake County Board members receive $43,018 annually, according to Daily Herald records. Kane County Board members receive $25,000 each year and also are considering a salary increase.

Also at question is what board members should receive in benefits, if anything. Some board members receive benefits while others do not, with the amount varying between each.

“We’ve always talked about ourselves as being a part-time board, never a full-time board,” Yensen said. “I have a hard time offering health care benefits to County Board members when we don’t even offer that to part-time employees.”

Board members are at odds if they should receive benefits and what would happen if benefits are not offered.

Jim Kearns, R-Huntley, said the only people who could afford to become County Board members if benefits are taken away would be retired people.

“You won’t have the people that want to work,” Kearns said.

“We are paying for a portion of those benefits and we are equivalent to the employees in the rest of the county. I don’t feel a current board member, or any future board member, should take a cut in pay,” he said.

Theresa Meshes, D-Fox River Grove, said she was unaware of the salary and benefits when she ran for the board, but said the sometimes demanding and odd hours make it hard for some board members to hold another job and receive important benefits like health insurance. However, she said the benefits should be reflective of how much board members work.

“If we’re going to give ourselves benefits like we’re full-time employees, than I think we need to show that we’re working to deserve those benefits. Even on my best, most hard-working week, I don’t put in 40 hours,” Meshes said.

Several suggestions were made to better track the number of hours board members work and compensate members for how many hours they work, including time sheets and prorated benefits.

The board has until the end of November to make a decision about their salary and benefits before the new fiscal year begins on Dec. 1. With about three months to make a decision, board members say they need to make an informed decision.

“This is our one shot for the next 10 years and we need to do it right,” said Carolyn Schofield, R-Crystal Lake.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the name a county administrator who was quoted. Deputy County Administrator Scott Hartman spoke to board members last Tuesday. The Northwest Herald regrets the error.