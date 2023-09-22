Huntley School Board member resigns

The Huntley Community School District 158 board soon will have a new face on it.

Gina Galligar, who last spring ran for her seat as part of a slate with board members Andy Bittman, Laura Murray and Michael Thompson, resigned from the school board, effective Friday.

Galligar said her husband, Patrick, was a pastor at Zion Lutheran in Marengo, and will be a pastor at Faith Lutheran in Lecanto, Florida.

“We’re leaving on Saturday,” Galligar said Thursday.

Galligar’s resignation seemed sudden.

“I got the official word today,” board President Andy Bittman said after Thursday night’s meeting. “Her resignation letter was sitting on my desk.”

Galligar added that her husband received the call about the job a month ago, and they put their house on the market, adding it sold in three days.

“Moving was never on the agenda when I ran,” Galligar said during the meeting.

Bittman said after the meeting the next steps are to let the Regional Office of Education know about the board vacancy and then invite members of the public to apply.

Galligar, who works in speech therapy, said she does not have plans to run for office in Florida, but hopes her successor in Huntley also will have an education background.

“We’re excited to go,” Galligar said. “I’m hoping they get another educator on the board.”