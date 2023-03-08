Boy, 11, brought knife, BB gun to Harvard’s Jefferson Elementary: police

An 11-year-old boy brought a metal training butterfly knife and a BB handgun last week to Jefferson Elementary School, Harvard police said Wednesday.

Officers responded at 2:15 p.m. March 1 to the school, 1200 N. Jefferson St., for a child in possession of prohibited items, according to a news release. It was determined “after thorough investigation” that the Harvard boy brought the two items.

The boy was subsequently was informally station adjusted – an alternative to being sent to a juvenile court – for disorderly conduct and released to a parent.

Such station adjustments are issued for less serious offenses and carry specific provisions that the child must meet, Police Chief Tyson Bauman said.