McHenry High School Upper Campus expansion design recognized

The McHenry High School Upper Campus expansion and renovation project was named an Outstanding Design in the 2022 American School & University Architectural Portfolio and was featured in a recent edition of the magazine, the firm behind the designed announced.

Wold Architects and Engineers assisted McHenry High School District 156 in transforming the former West Campus into a consolidated campus for its 10th through 12th graders, according to a news release.

The project, funded through a $44 million voter-approved referendum, included a 70,000-square-foot addition known as the Center for Science, Technology and Industry. It houses classrooms for advanced computing, engineering, robotics, manufacturing, construction, broadcasting and biomedical equipment, as well as a 500-square-foot greenhouse, a 700-square-foot EcoDeck for outdoor growing and experimentation, and a graphics printing studio.

The annual competition by the Architectural Portfolio spotlights projects representing today’s most effective learning environments, according to the release. A jury of the American Institute of Architects Committee on Architecture for Education members and education administrators evaluated submissions from architectural firms, schools and universities across the U.S.

The project also was recognized for excellence in the design of educational environments by the Illinois Association of School Boards.