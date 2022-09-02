Huntley students and parents can now text school administrators to report bullying, mental health concerns or unsafe conditions in the schools.

The new student helpline will allow for real-time two-way communication between students and staff members during school hours. The staff also will be alerted to texts received after school hours and will follow-up with students or parents in a timely manner.

The help line replaces a districtwide tip line, which allowed students and the staff to leave messages about concerns or issues at school.

“This resource really modernizes the way our staff and students communicate about safety in schools,” Huntley Community School District 158 Superintendent Scott Rowe said.

The district partnered with SmartSocial, a company that specializes in internet and social media safety, to create the new helpline.

Huntley High School, Marlowe Middle School and Heineman Middle School each will have a dedicated number students can text if they see an unsafe condition, witness bullying or want help from a counselor. A districtwide number will be made available to families at the district’s five elementary schools and its preschool program.

The helpline, which is designed to ensure students’ privacy, will allow the staff to respond with appropriate resources or to address safety or other concerns.

“It’s definitely something that our students really appreciate ... and our parents appreciate the two-way dialogue,” said Alex LeMoine, director of communications and public engagement for the school district.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220901/new-student-helpline-at-huntley-schools-provides-real-time-support