McHenry County felony report for week of July 2-July 8, 2023

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of July 2 through July 8. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime and have not been proved guilty in court.
Joshua B. Shanholtz, 42, of the 500 block of Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Tuesday, July 4, with possession of six grams of ketamine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, driving under the influence of drugs and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
Luis A. Quintana-Lopez, 26, of the 5400 block of Regency Way, Rockford, was charged Wednesday, July 5, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, operating a vehicle when registration suspended for lack of insurance, driving without a valid license, driving with expired license plates and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Leonardo Perez-Lopez, 23, of the 100 block of North Douglas Street, Woodstock, was charged Friday, June 7, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
John L. Thurman, 44, of the 4500 block of South Lamon Avenue, Chicago, was charged Monday, July 3, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Harvard
Daniel R. Sturm, 32, of the 900 block of Dewey Street, Harvard, was charged Sunday, July 2, with three counts of aggravated domestic battery with a previous conviction and five counts of domestic battery.
Illinois State Police
Leobardo Magana, 44, of the 2300 block of Coral Cove, Elgin, was charged Wednesday, July 5, with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of open alcohol by the driver, improper lane use and operating an uninsured vehicle.
Jacob R. Caso, 26, of the zero to 100 block of Lawrence Avenue, Fox Lake, was charged Monday, July 3, with retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
McHenry County Sheriff
Dakota J. Wilkinson, 29, of the 300 block of Burr Avenue, McHenry, was charged Tuesday, July 4, with residential burglary and two counts of criminal trespass to a residence.
Philip J. Dawson, 36, of the 600 block of Acadia Circle, Crystal Lake, was charged Thursday, July 6, with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.