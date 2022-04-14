Police: No threat to public as West Dundee murder investigation continues

West Dundee police say they believe there is no threat to the public as they continue to investigate a Wednesday night shooting that left one man dead in the parking lot of Esporta Fitness.

According to a news release from the West Dundee Police Department, officers responded to a call of shots fired at 5:24 p.m. in the parking lot of the gym near Spring Hill Mall where they found a man just outside his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The West Dundee police and the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force are conducting the investigation.

Police work the scene of a fatal shooting the evening of Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the parking lot of Esporta Fitness on the 400 block of North 8th Street in West Dundee. (Paul Valade)

A police spokesperson said Wednesday night that the shooting may be related to Sunday’s apartment shooting in Elgin that left two people dead and four others injured. Jaysin Rodriguez, 19, and Jonathan King, 32, were killed and four other people were injured when gunfire erupted during a gathering at the Blackhawk Apartments on Congdon Avenue.

Wednesday’s late-night news release said there is no evidence “at this time” linking Wednesday’s shooting to any others and appears to be an isolated incident.

Haines said Thursday morning that while there currently isn’t any evidence, they still haven’t ruled a connection out.

Elgin police said Wednesday night that they had no information that the two shootings were related.

Police ask anyone with information related to this event to contact the West Dundee Police Department Investigations Division at (847) 551-3810.

