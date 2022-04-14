One man dead after West Dundee shooting that could be related to Elgin party murders

A man is dead and two people are being questioned after a shooting Wednesday in West Dundee that police say may be related to Sunday’s shooting in Elgin where two men were killed.

West Dundee police Sgt. Dan Haines said police responded to a call of shots fired at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Esporta Fitness in an outlot of Spring Hill Mall.

There they found a man just outside his car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Haines said paramedics treated him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Major Crimes Task Force was activated and were still investigating at 9 p.m. Haines said two “persons of interest” were being questioned Wednesday night.

No charges had yet been filed.

Police investigate a fatal shooting the evening of Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the parking lot of Esporta Fitness on the 400 block of North 8th Street in West Dundee. (Paul Valade)

While it was not yet confirmed, Haines said, there was a possibility that the shooting was connected to an early morning shooting Sunday in Elgin. Jaysin Rodriguez, 19, and Jonathan King, 32, were killed and four other people were injured when gunfire erupted during a gathering at the Blackhawk Apartments on Congdon Avenue.

“That’s why we’re assuming this is a targeted attack and not a random shooting in a parking lot,” Haines said.

Elgin police on Wednesday said they did not have information to confirm a link between the two shootings.

Elgin police said Tuesday detectives were continuing to investigate the shooting at the apartment complex but offered no additional information on the probe or the condition of the other victims.

Police have characterized that shooting as an isolated incident. They have started going door to door to meet Blackhawk Apartments residents to reassure them that they were safe as well as tell them how they could give police information.

The Elgin police have asked anyone with information about that shooting to call (847) 289-2600, or text a tip to 847411 and include “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the text. The Web page cityofelgin.org/crimetip has more options on submitting a tip.

• Daily Herald correspondent Nicky Andrews contributed to this report.

Police work the scene of a fatal shooting the evening of Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the parking lot of Esporta Fitness on the 400 block of North 8th Street in West Dundee. (Paul Valade)

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220413/one-man-dead-after-west-dundee-shooting-that-could-be-related-to-elgin-party-murders