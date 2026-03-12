Semi driver cited by state police in deadly crash on I-90 near Huntley

The semi-trailer driver accused of causing a crash that killed one person and injured another on Interstate 90 near Huntley has been issued a citation by the Illinois State Police.

ISP did not provide the semi-trailer driver’s name Thursday but said the investigation is not closed. When complete, their findings will be given over to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office “for consideration of potential criminal charges,“ according to ISP Sergeant Melissa Albert-Lopez who works with the public information office.

About 4:30 a.m. Feb. 26 in the westbound lanes of I-90 at Route 47, authorities said Dasiree Cunningham, 21, of Rockford was killed when the semi-tractor rear-ended the vehicle she was in. Authorities have not said if Cunningham was the driver or passenger, but a second person with her was injured.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office said Cunningham’s cause of death was “injuries to the brain.”

Cunningham and the second person from the car were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other occupant of the vehicle was later flown to another hospital, according to information from the Huntley Fire Protection District.

Cunningham was pronounced dead at the local hospital about 5:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s release. The truck driver did not report any injuries on scene, a state police official said.