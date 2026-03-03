Person killed in I-90 crash in Huntley is ID’d

A Rockford woman was killed in a early-morning crash Thursday on Interstate 90 near Huntley, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office reported.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday for the victim, Dasiree Cunningham, 21. The cause of death was “injuries to the brain,” according to a news release from Dr. Michael Rein’s office.

Officials have not said if Cunningham was the driver or a passenger – only that she was involved in a semi-tractor versus car crash about 4:25 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 at the Route 47 ramp.

According to information from the Illinois State Police, the preliminary investigation indicates the semi-trailer rear-ended the passenger car.

Two people from the car were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one of them was later flown, according to information from the Huntley Fire Protection District.

Cunningham was pronounced dead at a local hospital about 5:30 a.m., according to the coroner’s release. The truck driver did not report any injuries on scene, a state police official said.

The Illinois State Police continues to investigate the crash.