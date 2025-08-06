Wauconda board rebukes trustee for comments during traffic stop as passenger

The Wauconda Village Board has rebuked one of its own for comments and behavior to police during a traffic stop as “inappropriate and unbecoming” of a village trustee.

Nicole Strauts also was removed by Mayor Jeff Sode as chair of the board’s natural resources committee for her actions July 13 while a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband.

In a 5-0 vote, trustees Monday approved a resolution affirming Sode’s July 29 statement to Wauconda residents.

In the message from the mayor, Sode emphasized Strauts “was not ticketed or charged in any manner,” but after reviewing bodycam footage found many of her comments inappropriate.

“While elected officials, like any resident, may exercise their First Amendment and legal rights, threatening to sue the village, speaking disparagingly of employees and questioning lawful protocols during a traffic stop while employees are carrying out their job responsibilities fractures the relationship between employees and the village board,” and has potential to erode the public trust, he wrote.

Before the vote Monday, Sode said the matter was not taken lightly and went through a thorough process.

Strauts was appointed by Sode in 2021 to fill a vacancy on the board and was elected to a four-year term in 2023.

“The attention the village has received has become a serious distraction in our community, which reflects poorly on the entire board,” Trustee David Geary said after the vote Monday.

Having heard no remorse or apology, Geary asked Strauts to voluntarily step down so the board can “focus on the work we should be doing for this community.”

Trustee Tim Howe said he considered Strauts a friend and affirming Sode’s message was one of the most difficult votes he has had to make in 10 years on the board.

He said village officials “are rightfully held to a higher standard and friendships can’t govern our decision-making process.”

In remarks after the vote, Strauts said she has never been kicked out of any establishments in Wauconda nor been evicted from a rental property.

“On Sunday, July 13, I broke no laws,” she said. “After months of having my civil liberties trampled on, I did lose my cool.”

She said she always separated her personal life from professional decisions and will continue to do so until the end of her board term in 2027.

“We do care about her and wish her the best,” Sode said.

