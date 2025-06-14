June 14, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Bank robbery suspect arrested in McHenry

By Daily Herald Media Group
Capitol News Illinois file photo of an Illinois State Police car outside of the Illinois State Capitol.

Police have arrested a suspect in a bank robbery Friday in Kildeer. (Capitol News Illinois)

Police have arrested a man in connection with a bank robbery Friday in Kildeer. — Local police departments and the FBI have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a bank robbery that took place Friday morning at the Bank of America in Kildeer.

According to a news release from the Kildeer Police Department, Pedro Perales, 56, of the Fox Lake area, was arrested without incident at 7:25 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop at Route 31 and Alexandria Boulevard in McHenry.

The Kildeer Police Department, along with the Johnsburg and McHenry police departments and the FBI, used “teamwork and technology” to make the arrest, according to Kildeer Chief of Police Steve Balinski.

The money from the bank robbery were recovered, police said, and Perales is being held by the FBI.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250614/crime/police-kildeer-bank-robbery-suspect-arrested-in-mchenry/

Have a Question about this article?