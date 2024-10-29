Driver dead, another critically injured after semitrailer trucks collide near Carpentersville

One driver is dead and another critically injured following a crash involving two semitrailer trucks early Tuesday morning near Carpentersville.

The Kane County sheriff’s office said the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the intersection of Route 31 and Miller Road in Dundee Township.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Freightliner truck hauling an open load of sand was heading east on Miller Road and did not stop at a stop sign. The Freightliner was struck by a Mack truck traveling south on Route 31.

Investigators said the driver of the Freightliner was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled, spilling its cargo. The driver of the Freightliner was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The force of the collision also caused the Mack to leave the road and come to rest about 300 feet into an open field. The Mack driver was transported to Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin in critical condition.

The intersection remains closed and authorities are urging motorists to find alternate routes in the area.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241029/news/sheriff-serious-injuries-after-two-tractor-trailers-collide-near-carpentersville/