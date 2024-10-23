October 23, 2024
Worker electrocuted at East Dundee car dealership

By Alicia Fabbre Daily Herald Media Group

A contractor was electrocuted Wednesday morning while doing work at a car dealership in East Dundee.

Emergency crews from East Dundee and the Countryside Fire Protection District responded to the business in the 700 block of South Dundee Avenue about 9:25 a.m. The victim was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital with critical injuries, according to a news release.

According to the release, the cause of the electrocution was accidental.

There were no other injuries, and the business remained open.

The West Dundee Fire Department assisted with the call. Officials from the East Dundee building department were at the scene to ensure there were no electrical system issues.

