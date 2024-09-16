Fox Lake couple followed home from casino, robbed of winnings, police say

Authorities have arrested one man and are searching for another in connection with the armed robbery of a Fox Lake couple who police say were followed home from a casino after winning big.

Marcell Britton of Chicago is being held in the Lake County jail facing charges of armed robbery, aggravated robbery and robbery of a person older than 60, according to Fox Lake police. He’s scheduled to appear in court Oct. 3.

Fellow suspect Aramie Kent of Maywood remains at large and an arrest warrant has been issued on the same charges, police said.

According to police, the couple were robbed while returning home after winning a considerable amount of money at the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. Police said they had arrived at their residence in the area of Grace Avenue and Rolland Place in Fox Lake when a man approached and pointed a handgun at them.

The robber tore a paper bag from one of the victim’s hands, which was believed to contain the money, then fled the scene on foot before getting into a vehicle and driving away, police said. Neither victim was injured.

Police said that with the assistance of Rivers Casino security and license plate recognition cameras, investigators identified Britton and Kent as the suspects.

Britton was arrested Aug. 28 by the Chicago Police Department, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the location of Kent is asked to contact your local police department.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240916/crime/pair-charged-with-robbing-fox-lake-couple-of-casino-winnings/