McHenry motorcyclist, 19, killed in Arlington Heights crash

A 19-year-old motorcyclist from McHenry was killed Tuesday in a collision with a car in Arlington Heights, Arlington Heights police said.

The motorcyclist was identified as Jack Fuchs of McHenry, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ledger.

The crash occurred at 3:51 p.m. at the intersection of Lake-Cook and Wilke roads, according to a news release from Arlington Heights police. Police said several 911 calls reported at least one car and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

Fuchs was taken to Northwest Community Hospital and pronounced dead at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office ledger. Fuchs died from multiple blunt force injuries, according to the ledger.

Eastbound Lake-Cook Road was temporarily closed between Route 53 and Arlington Heights Road while investigators were at the scene.

Shaw Local News Network contributed to this report.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240618/news/police-crash-closes-eastbound-lake-cook-between-rt-53-arlington-heights-road/